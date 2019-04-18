Tamil Nadu HSE +2 result 2019: When and where to check

TN Board HSE +2 Result 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will activate the result link for the Tamil Nadu HSE / plus two or Class 12 board exam on April 19 at 9:30 am. The exams concluded on March 14 and the result is being announced in record time. Last year, (in 2018) the TN Board plus two results were announced on May 19, 2019.

Last year, the exam was announced half-an-hour earlier than the scheduled time and a similar trend could be expected this year as well. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites – tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.1 per cent with 87.7 per cent boys and 94.1 per cent girls clearing the exam. To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams.

Just like last year, this year too, no toppers list will be released. The move, according to the state education department, was adopted to discourage unhealthy competition.

Reportedly, nearly 9 lakh students from Plus Two have appeared for the exam. Among the candidates, around 5 lakh are girls and 4 lakh are boys. In Chennai, over 50,00 students registered for their HSE exams from 156 exam centres.