Tamil Nadu TN HSE +2 result 2019: How to check

TN HSE result 2019: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will be releasing the result of Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) which is equivalent to class 12 on April 19, 2019. In an official notice, the Tamil Nadu Board has also said that it will declare +2 result at 9:30 am on Friday. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Candidates can download the result and take a print out for future reference. Last year, among the districts that fared well, Virudhunagar topped the list, followed by Erode and Tirupur.

TN HSE result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for plus two or HSE exam of Tamil Nadu board was 91.1 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. Every year, over 8 lakh candidates appear for the exam. About 4.60 lakh girls will be taking the exams as against 4.01 lakh boys.

Tamil Nadu Board has decided not to release the names of the toppers and rank holders on the lines of CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. This decision was taken in 2018.

To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams.