Declared! TN 12th results 2018 released at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th results 2018: The result of Tamil Nadu (TN) HSC Class 12th examination has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) today. The overall pass percentage is 91.1 per cent with 87.7 per cent boys and 94.1 per cent girls have passed. A total of 6754 schools scores 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode second district at 96.3 per cent. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams were conducted from March 3 to April 6, 2018. From this year, the education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students. The exams for Class 10 commenced on April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. For class 11 (plus 1), the papers started from March 7, 2018 and ended by April 16.

This year, the Tamil Nadu Board has decided not to release the names of the toppers and rank holders on the lines of CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students.

TN 12th results 2018: Date and time

The results will be released today, on May 16 at 9:30 am at tnresults.nic.in. Once released, all those who had appeared for the same will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the website, they may also check their results on other websites such as — dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. To check result, the candidates have to keep their admit cards or roll number handy. When the result will be out, they have to enter their roll number and click on submit. The result will be displayed.

Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu, the results of which were released on May 19. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent. Among districts, Virudhunagar had the highest pass percentage of 98.55 followed by Kanyakumari which was at 98.17 per cent. From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 students this year.

