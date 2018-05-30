Tamil Nadu 11th HSC Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Pass percentage of girls at 94.6, boys at 87.4%

TN HSC Plus One Result 2018, TN 11th +1 Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of all those students who had appeared for the HSC plus one examination this year has been declared today, on Wednesday May 30, by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu before 9 am. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their results, once released, at the official website — tnresults.nic.in, http://www.dge.tn.nic.in and http://www.dge.tn.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to open the above-mentioned website, he/she may also check their marks at other websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The exams were conducted from March 1 to April 16, 2018.
In order to check their score they have to visit above mentioned website, they should enter their roll number/ registration number and other details in the provided fields. On submitting this information, they will be able to obtain their marks.
The TNDGE had released the Tamil Nadu plus two (Class 12 results) on May 16, 2018. The overall pass percentage is 91.1 per cent. The girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent.
Certain reforms were introduced by the state government this year, one being the issuing of a consolidated mark sheet based on the marks secured in classes 11 and 12, who will pass out in 2019. No-detention policy was also announced for Class 11 which enables a student who is unable to clear the exams to take the same later in Class 12.
Students can check their result only with the help of their roll number an date of birth. If they do not remember the former, they can refer to their admit card/hall ticket which contains all the relevant information.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has today released the result of HSC plus one examination. Students can apply for re-totalling or revaluation now. Girls have outperformed boys wth 94.6 per cent. The pass percentage for boys stands at 87.4 per cent.
Erode has recorded the highest pass percentage with 97.28 per cent. Tiruppur district has comes at the second position with 96.40 pass percentage followed by Coimbatore at 96.19 per cent.
These are the subject wise pass percentage:
Language: 95.36 per cent
English: 93.33 per cent
Physics: 93.0 per cent
Chemistry: 92.74 per cent
Biology: 96.96 per cent
Computer Science: 95.31 per cent
Scores/marks may be obtained by the students by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official result website.
As far as the subjectwise performance is concerned, students have performed the best in Nutrition and Dietics subject with 99.52 per cent pass percentage.
The result link has now been activated.
The overall pass percentage stands at 91.3 per cent. Out of a total 8,63,668 candidates who were registered for the exam, 8,47,648 were registered through regular schools. 7,73,844 students have passed. Girls have outperformed boys wth 94.6 per cent. The pass percentage for boys stands at 87.4 per cent. A total of 36,380 students have scored more than 500.
The result has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. In few minutes students who had appeared for the exam can check their scores, at the official website — tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in
After the result is announced, students will also be able to check the overall performance and result analysis of plus 1 examination at the official websites mentioned. The result is expected to be declared anytime now. Students are requesrted to maintain their calm and patience. They should stay positive and stay away from all the negative thoughts.
Click here for the result analysis of plus 2 Class 12 exams, the result of which was released on May 16, 2018. The overall pass percentage was 91.1 per cent. The girls performed better than boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent.
The exams were conducted from March 1 to April 16, 2018. At the DGE website, students will be able to downlaod their provisional marksheet.
To check result, the candidates have to keep their admit cards or roll number handy. When the result will be out, they have to enter their roll number and click on submit. The result will be displayed. Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu, the results of which were released on May 19.
In another half an hour the result for +1 examination will be announced. Students can apply for re-totalling or revaluation once the result is out.
State Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan will shortly be releasing the result for plus one examination in a press conference which will begin in a while. The Board will also send the marks to all those student who have registered their mobile numbers by using SMS service.
Stanby generators were kept ready at most examination centres to ensure that there is uninterrupted power supply during the exams. Flying squads too visited the centres to ensure no malpractice occurred. Last year, 18 students of Class 12 who were writting the public examintion were caught red handed and were involved in malpractice in first 2 language papers. Students were held by flying squads.
The result will now be out in an hour, at 9 am. Students are requested to keep their admit cards/hall tickets ready in order to view their scores. After it is announced, students will be able to check their marks from 9:30 onwards on the official websites mentioned.
From this year onwards, the Tamil Nadu Board has decided not to release the names of the toppers and rank holders on the lines of CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students.
The result for SSLC Class 10 was declared on May 23, 2018 in which around 94.5 per cent students had cleared the examination. The exams were held from March 16 to April 20, 2018.
In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the official website, he/she may also view the scores at dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in
A total of 6754 schools scored 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode second district at 96.3 per cent. Over 40 per cent students have scored in the range of 700 and below.
As per reports, the Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottayam has recently announced that from the upcoming academic year 2018 onwards, the +1 public examination will be held in the same manner the way as SSLC and Plus Two exams are conducted.
Students should follow the below mentioned steps to check the result:
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
