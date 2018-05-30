Tamil Nadu 11th plus one result 2018 declared; subject-wise pass percentage, no detention policy details

TN 11th plus one result 2018: The TN plus one result has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. The TN plus one result has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu.

TN 11th plus one result 2018: With 94.6 pass percentage, girls have outperformed boys in Tamil Nadu HSC +1 examination result, which has been been declared today, on May 30, at around 9 am. The overall pass percentage recorded is 91.3 per cent and the pass percentage of boys stands at 87.4. The TN plus one result has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. Students can check their respective results at the official website – tnresults.nic.in, http://www.dge.tn.nic.in and http://www.dge.tn.gov.in. If one is unable to open the above mentioned websites, they can also check their marks at other websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net

Certain reforms were introduced by the state government this year, one being the issuing of a consolidated mark sheet based on the marks secured in classes 11 and 12, who will pass out in 2019. No-detention policy was also announced for Class 11 which enables a student who is unable to clear the exams to take the same later in Class 12.

Subject wise pass percentage is as follows:

Language: 95.36 per cent

English: 93.33 per cent

Physics: 93.0 per cent

Chemistry: 92.74 per cent

Biology: 96.96 per cent

Computer Science: 95.31 per cent

The result link has now been activated. Scores/marks may be obtained by the students by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official result website. Information regarding the re-totalling or revaluation will be out in a while. From this year onwards, the Tamil Nadu Board has decided not to release the names of the toppers and rank holders on the lines of CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students.

Result analysis

— Out of a total 8,63,668 candidates who were registered for the exam, 8,47,648 were registered through regular schools

— 7,73,844 students have passed

— A total of 36,380 students have scored more than 500

— Students have performed the best in Nutrition and Dietics subject with 99.52 per cent pass percentage

— Erode has recorded the highest pass percentage with 97.28 per cent

— Tiruppur district has comes at the second position with 96.40 pass percentage followed by Coimbatore at 96.19 per cent.

As per reports, the Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottayam has recently announced that from the upcoming academic year 2018 onwards, the +1 public examination will be held in the same manner the way as SSLC and Plus Two exams are conducted.

