Toggle Menu
Tamil Nadu TN ESLC 2019 results declared, how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/tamil-nadu-tn-eslc-2019-results-declared-5634621/

Tamil Nadu TN ESLC 2019 results declared, how to download

Tamil Nadu TN ESLC 2019 results: The results are available at websites tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. The examination was conducted from January 21 to 25, 2019

ESLC result 2019 tamilnadu, ESLC result 2019, tnresults.nic.in, TN ESLC Result 2019, ESLC result, ESLC result 2019
Tamil Nadu TN ESLC 2019 results: The results are available at websites tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu TN ESLC 2019 results: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the result of ESLC examinations on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

The examination was conducted from January 21 to 25, 2019 at various centres across the state.

Tamil Nadu ESLC results: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on download result link

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results from all the above mentioned websites.

Don't Miss
Explained: In 4-corner Bengal contest, TMC and BJP eye gains
Explained: What Happens When A Chief Minister Dies In Office?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Madras University UG/ PG distance exam results 2018 declared, check direct link
2 Aligarh Muslim University revises dates of entrance tests due to Lok Sabha elections
3 Girls more likely to develop Maths anxiety: Research