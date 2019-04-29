TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019 Live Updates: How and where to check results

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) will declare the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10th examination on April 29 (Monday), 2019. The exams were conducted from March 14 to March 24, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites, http://www.dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Alternatively, the result will also be available on manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and examresults.net.
Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSLC result’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the roll number
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Over 9 lakh students appeared for class 11 and class 12 exams. The Tamil Nadu Board class 12 or HSE result 2019 have been declared on April 19, 2019. Overall, 91.3 per cent students passed class 12 exams and around 8.7 per cent candidates flunked the class 12 exam this year.
Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result: When to check?
The official time declared by the DGE is 9:30 but last year, the results were announced half-an-hour earlier than the scheduled time and a similar trend could be expected this year as well.
TN SSLC 10th result 2019: How much one needs to pass the exam
To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams, as per the rules.
TN SSLC 10th results 2019: Documents needed to check score
To check your score on the website, candidates would need roll number and date of birth. These will help them log-in. Since over 9 lakh candidates would be checking their results it is advised to keep the documents handy
TN Board SSLC 10th results 2019: How to get mark sheets?
After the declaration of the result today April 29, 2019. The results of candidates of schools will also be sent as SMS to the mobile no. registered with the school.
Private candidates can obtain the statement of marks from April 24, 2019 from 9 am onwards through the official website www.dge.tn.nic.in.
TN Board SSLC 10th result 2019: How to get result on SMS
To get the result as an SMS result, candidates will have to register the mobile number at the official websites
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019: Where to check
Once released, students who had appeared for the exams this year will be able to check their scores/marks at the official website - tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also be able to check the same at other websites - dge.tn.gov.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. They should keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to view their respective results.
Tamil Nadu TN SSLC results details
The Class 10th examination was conducted from 10:15 am to 12:45 pm. Verification of particulars was carried out from 10:10 am to 10:15 am. 10 minutes were then given to read and go through the question paper thoroughly. The exams were conducted from March 14 to March 24, 2019
Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board exams in the state which were conducted in March 2017. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent
TN SSLC 10th result 2019: Private websites to check
The students can check the results of Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th examination through the the private websites- manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, and examresults.net.
TN 10th result 2018 via SMS and Google app
From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 students. This year also, the students will be able to get their result via SMS, by registering their mobile number on the official website. The result will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the result app from the Google play store.
TN SSLC 10th result 2019: Official websites to check
The students can check the results through the official websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. The results will be declared at 9:30 am.
