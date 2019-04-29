Toggle Menu
TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019 Live Updates: How and where to check resultshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/tamil-nadu-tn-board-sslc-result-declared-live-updates-how-to-check-pass-percentage-dge-tn-nic-in-5696119/

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019 Live Updates: How and where to check results

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Board SSLC (Class 10th) Result 2019 Live Updates: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites, www.dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Alternatively, the result will also be available on manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and examresults.net.

tn, tn result, tn +2 result, tn +2 result 2019, tamil nadu 10th result, tamil nadu 10th result 2019, tn sslc result, tn sslc result 2019, tn 10th result 2019, tnresults.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in 2019, www.tnresults.nic.in, dge tn nic in 2019, dge tn nic in, tndge 12th result 2019, tn hsc result, examresults.net, sslc result 2019, tn board result, tn board result 2019, dge.tn.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in, tn board sslc result, tn board 10th result 2019, tamil nadu 10th result 2019, tamil nadu 10th result, tamil nadu sslc result 2019
TN Board SSLC Result 2019: Check result at deg.tn.nic.in (Representational image)

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) will declare the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10th examination on April 29 (Monday), 2019. The exams were conducted from March 14 to March 24, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites, http://www.dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Alternatively, the result will also be available on manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and examresults.net.

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th results 2019:  How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSLC result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 9 lakh students appeared for class 11 and class 12 exams. The Tamil Nadu Board class 12 or HSE result 2019 have been declared on April 19, 2019. Overall, 91.3 per cent students passed class 12 exams and around 8.7 per cent candidates flunked the class 12 exam this year.

Check result updates in TAMIL | Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 Live: இன்று வெளியாகும் 10-ம் வகுப்புத் தேர்வு முடிவுகள்! ரிசல்ட் பார்ப்பது எப்படி?

Live Blog

TN Board SSLC result 2019 LIVE updates: Read how to check score, websites to follow, pass percentage and other details

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result: When to check?

The official time declared by the DGE is 9:30 but last year, the results were announced half-an-hour earlier than the scheduled time and a similar trend could be expected this year as well.

TN SSLC 10th result 2019: How much one needs to pass the exam

To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams, as per the rules.

TN SSLC 10th results 2019: Documents needed to check score

To check your score on the website, candidates would need roll number and date of birth. These will help them log-in. Since over 9 lakh candidates would be checking their results it is advised to keep the documents handy

deleting_message

deleting_message

TN Board SSLC 10th results 2019: How to get mark sheets?

After the declaration of the result today April 29, 2019. The results of candidates of schools will also be sent as SMS to the mobile no. registered with the school.

Private candidates can obtain the statement of marks from April 24, 2019 from 9 am onwards through the official website www.dge.tn.nic.in.

TN Board SSLC 10th result 2019: How to get result on SMS

To get the result as an SMS result, candidates will have to register the mobile number at the official websites

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019: Where to check

Once released, students who had appeared for the exams this year will be able to check their scores/marks at the official website - tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also be able to check the same at other websites - dge.tn.gov.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. They should keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to view their respective results.

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC results details

The Class 10th examination was conducted from 10:15 am to 12:45 pm. Verification of particulars was carried out from 10:10 am to 10:15 am. 10 minutes were then given to read and go through the question paper thoroughly. The exams were conducted from March 14 to March 24, 2019

Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board exams in the state which were conducted in March 2017. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent

TN SSLC 10th result 2019: Private websites to check

The students can check the results of Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th examination through the the private websites- manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, and examresults.net.

TN 10th result 2018 via SMS and Google app

From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 students. This year also, the students will be able to get their result via SMS, by registering their mobile number on the official website. The result will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the result app from the Google play store.

TN SSLC 10th result 2019: Official websites to check

The students can check the results through the official websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. The results will be declared at 9:30 am.

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSLC result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

tn, tn result, tn +2 result, tn +2 result 2019, tamil nadu 10th result, tamil nadu 10th result 2019, tn sslc result, tn sslc result 2019, tn 10th result 2019, tnresults.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in 2019, www.tnresults.nic.in, dge tn nic in 2019, dge tn nic in, tndge 12th result 2019, tn hsc result, examresults.net, sslc result 2019, tn board result, tn board result 2019, dge.tn.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in, tn board sslc result, tn board 10th result 2019, tamil nadu 10th result 2019, tamil nadu 10th result, tamil nadu sslc result 2019

To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams, as per the rules.

The marks details available on the internet can be treated as provisional mark sheet and official mark sheets will be available at school within days’ time for both regular and open school students.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Punjab govt schools say hello to ‘tough’ English
2 Karnataka KCET 2019: Last minute tips and tricks, things to remember
3 JEE Main April 2019 result today, websites to check