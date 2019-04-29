TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019 Live Updates: How and where to check results

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) will declare the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10th examination on April 29 (Monday), 2019. The exams were conducted from March 14 to March 24, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites, http://www.dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Alternatively, the result will also be available on manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and examresults.net.

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSLC result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 9 lakh students appeared for class 11 and class 12 exams. The Tamil Nadu Board class 12 or HSE result 2019 have been declared on April 19, 2019. Overall, 91.3 per cent students passed class 12 exams and around 8.7 per cent candidates flunked the class 12 exam this year.

Check result updates in TAMIL | Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 Live: இன்று வெளியாகும் 10-ம் வகுப்புத் தேர்வு முடிவுகள்! ரிசல்ட் பார்ப்பது எப்படி?