Tamil Nadu TN Board 11th, 12th supplementary result 2020 released, here’s how to check

Check 11th, 12th supplementary result at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

TN (Tamil Nadu) +1, 2 11th, 12th Supplementary Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced the results for the plus one and two supplementary examinations. The exam was earlier held in September.

Students who appeared for these exams can check their results at the official websites, dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. Those who pass the supplementary exams will be considered a pass and will get a revised marks memo, as per the rules. The result of SSLC supplementary exam was released yesterday.

TN Board 11th, 12th supplementary result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the result 2019-20 link

Step 4: Click on the result for the class you appeared for

Step 5: Fill in using credentials

Step 6: Result will appear, download

Earlier in the plus 2 result, the state has recorded a pass percentage of 92.3 per cent, while in plus one, the pass percentage was 96.04 per cent.

To pass the exam, candidates need to secure at least 35 marks out of 100 in all subjects. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 in theory and a total of 35 marks. There is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

