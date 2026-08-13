Tamil Nadu teen skips JEE, NEET route to secure Rs 3.55 crore scholarship to Brown University

Pranav Ilango is 17, and until recently, his home was Erode, a district in Tamil Nadu. This year, he received a full scholarship worth Rs 3.55 crore to attend Brown University in the US, one of the eight Ivy League institutions, alongside Harvard and Yale. Founded in 1764, Brown predates the United States itself.

Pranav is an only child; both his parents teach at colleges in Erode, his father in textile technology, his mother in IT. He first heard of the mentorship programme through a senior in his area who’d won a scholarship to the University of Chicago a few years earlier.

Growing up, his schooling was split across two towns. “Up till 10th grade, I was in Erode, and then I went to Coimbatore,” he says. “That’s a different branch of the same school, and there I did my A-levels.” He’d switched from CBSE to the Cambridge IGCSE board back in class 6, a decision his parents weren’t sure about at the time. “Everybody around them was telling, switch to CBSE, take JEE, write NEET, go for engineering or medicine, because that was a very common path,” he shares. “Some teachers suggested they put me in IGCSE for two more years to see if things panned out well.” They did. He scored ‘A+Star’ in all nine of his IGCSE subjects, then also in all six of his A-level subjects, scoring the highest grade possible in both systems.