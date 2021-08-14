Tamil Nadu TANCET MBA/MCA admission schedule released

The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai has released the admission schedule for MBA/MCA degree courses offered in government, government-aided engineering and arts and science colleges, university departments of Anna University/regional centres, Annamalai University and others. Interested candidates can apply at – tn-mbamca.com.

The online application process began on August 11 and the last date to register online is August 31. The candidates can get their original certificates verified from August 18 to September 9.

As per the schedule, the first rank list for MBA and MCA courses will be published on September 13. The counselling for special reservation categories (differently-abled) will be conducted on September 16.

For admissions to MCA courses, payment of the fee can be made from September 17 to 18, 5 pm. The publication of tentative allotment will be released on September 19. Confirmation of tentative allotment can be obtained on September 20 and the provisional allotment list will be published on September 21.

For admissions to MBA courses, payment of the fee can be made from September 22 to 24, 5 pm. The publication of tentative allotment will be released on September 25. Confirmation of tentative allotment can be obtained on September 26 and the provisional allotment list will be published on September 27.

If the seats remain vacant after the first counselling session, supplementary counselling will be conducted for the MCA course on September 28 and for the MBA course on September 29.