Tamil Nadu to start MBBS, BDS admission process for 2026 academic session

The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has commenced the application process for MBBS and BDS courses today. Students who are interested in applying for the medical or dental courses can visit the official website and register themselves. The official website for the application is tnmedicalselection.org.
List of medical colleges in Tamil Nadu
The admission process for NEET UG has been halted due to alleged paper leak of the May 3 exam; however, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 21 reconducted the medical examination. The objections to the NEET UG 2026 re-exam provisional answer keys are closed, and students can expect the final answer keys and results soon on the official website. To keep track of the NEET UG results, students can visit the IE Education Portal.
Education: Candidates should have qualified for NEET as well as cleared class 12 exams from a recognised board or have equivalent certification
Age: One should be at least 17 years of age in order to apply for admission.
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Step 1: Visit the official website, tnmedicalselection.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online registration for admission to MBBS BDS 2026’ under ‘notification’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, and select the quota you wish to apply for
Step 4: Click on ‘click here for new registration’ at the end of the page
Step 5: Fill in the details, register
Step 6: Log in using the registration number
Step 7: Fill the form, make a payment, and upload documents
Step 8: Preview, read carefully and click on ‘submit’
Step 9: Download the duly filled application form
-NEET- UG re-exam 2026 admit card and score card
-Class 10 mark sheet
-Class 11 mark sheet
-HSC mark sheet
-Transfer certificate obtained after the completion of the Plus Two exams or equivalent courses
-Certificate for proof of study from class 6 to class 12
-Nativity certificate for the candidates who have partly studied outside Tamil Nadu from class 6 to 12
-Candidates who are natives of Tamil Nadu and have studied from class 6 to class 12 in schools of Tamil Nadu (supporting documents)
-Permanent Community Certificate Card.
-First Graduate Certificate (if applicable).
-The candidates who claim the benefit of a First Graduate should submit their certificate issued by the competent authority to their respective Colleges on securing admission.
-Special Category Form can be added with an additional fee via Bank payment portal or by means of Demand Draft drawn in favour of “The Secretary, Selection Committee, Kilpauk, Chennai-10” payable at Chennai with relevant certificates for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Eminent Sports Person (in person) and Ex-Servicemen, if applicable
In case of any query, students can contact the helpline numbers – 044-28361674, 044-29862045, 044-28360675, 044-28360674, and 044-28364884.