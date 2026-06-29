Tamil Nadu to start MBBS, BDS admission process for 2026 academic session

The official website for the application is tnmedicalselection.org. (Express Photo/ Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has commenced the application process for MBBS and BDS courses today. Students who are interested in applying for the medical or dental courses can visit the official website and register themselves. The official website for the application is tnmedicalselection.org.

List of medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

The admission process for NEET UG has been halted due to alleged paper leak of the May 3 exam; however, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 21 reconducted the medical examination. The objections to the NEET UG 2026 re-exam provisional answer keys are closed, and students can expect the final answer keys and results soon on the official website. To keep track of the NEET UG results, students can visit the IE Education Portal.