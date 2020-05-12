Tamil Nadu SSLC to be held from June 1, check schedule

Tamil Nadu SSLC 2020 will be held from June 1 Tamil Nadu SSLC 2020 will be held from June 1

Tamil Nadu SSLC 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will conduct the SSLC examination from June 1. State Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan has announced the exam schedule today. He said candidates appearing for the board exams would be seated in line with social distancing norms. Around 9.45 lakh students have applied to appear for the SSLC examination scheduled to begin on March 27, but were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The admit card for the examinations will be released by May-end. When released, candidates can download the admit card from the websites — dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations: Datesheet

Language paper 1– June 1

Language paper 2– June 3

Mathematics- June 5

Optional Language- June 6

Science- June 8

Social Science- June 10

Vocational- June 12

According to the minister, schools for the coming academic year would be re-opened only after the coronavirus attack blows over. He further said 2,000 mathematics teachers would be roped in to provide online training to students. Similarly, students keen on accountancy would be given online classes, he said, as reported by PTI.

