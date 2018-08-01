Tamil Nadu TN SSLC supplementary results 2018 declared; how to check at dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC supplementary results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, dge.tn.nic.in Tamil Nadu TN SSLC supplementary results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC supplementary results 2018: Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 supplementary examination on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, dge.tn.nic.in.

Those who did not clear the main SSLC exams this year appeared for the supplementary or re-appear exams conducted in June, the results of which was declared today at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to one of the above mentioned websites.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the SSLC (class 10) supplementary results 2018.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided and submit this information.

Step 4: Download your result, save a copy and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The SSLC Class 10 result was declared on May 23, and this year the pass percentage stood at 94.5 per cent with Sivagangai district scoring the highest with 98.5. The girls have outperformed boys by scoring 96.4 per cent while boys have gained 92.5 per cent. About 5456 schools score 100 per cent. Science subject has the highest pass percentage of 98.47 and in Mathematics, 96.18 per cent students have passed. The pass percentage has seen an improvement of 0.1 per cent when compared to last year’s result.

