TN SSLC Results 2018: Check 10th result at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in

TN SSLC Result 2018: Exam for Class 10 was held in April Exam for Class 10 was held in April

TN SSLC Result 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has published the result for Class 10 or SSLC today, on Wednesday, May 23. The candidates can check their scores at the official websites — tnresults.nic.in,dge.tn.gov.in, http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. Students need to enter their registration number and date of birth and click on submit in order to obtain scores. Pass percentage of Class 10 stands at 94.5 per cent with Sivagangai district scoring the highest with 98.5. The girls have outperformed boys by scoring 96.4 per cent while boys have gained 92.5 per cent. About 5456 schools score 100 per cent. Science subject has the highest pass percentage of 98.47 and in Mathematics, 96.18 per cent students have passed. The pass percentage has seen an improvement of 0.1 per cent when compared to last year’s result.

READ | TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates

As per reports, a total of 186 prisoners were also selected for the SSLC examination out of which 76 have passed. Last year, District Virudhu Nagar was at the top position with 98.55 per cent. Kanyakumari was at the second position, followed by Ramanathapuram at third. In 2016, Erode with 98.48 per cent claimed the first position among all the districts.

Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2018 date and time

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2018 result will be declared today, on May 23 at 9:30 am at the official websites mentioned above. From this year, the state education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students. The exams for Class 10 commenced on April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. For Class 11 (plus 1), the papers started from March 7, 2018 and ended by April 16. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018.

Read | Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result 2018: When and where to check

TN SSLC 10th result 2018 released TN SSLC 10th result 2018 released

Last year, a total of 9,82,097 students had appeared for the exams in Tamil Nadu, the results of which were released on May 19. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.

Photos | TN SSLC 10th Result 2018: Pass percentage, top districts and more

Among districts, Virudhunagar scored the highest pass percentage of 98.55 followed by Kanyakumari which was at 98.17 per cent. From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 students this year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd