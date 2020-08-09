Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2020 to be declared tomorrow

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: check result at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: check result at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 date and time: Around 9.7 lakh candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 exams will get their result on Monday, August 10. The result will be announced at 9:30 am. Sudents can check the result through the websites – dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

The SSLC exam — which was scheduled to be held in March — was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown and was later cancelled following the Madras High Court order. Later, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the candidates appearing for the Class 10 exam will be promoted.

Students will now be evaluated based on a special scheme; under which 80 per cent of the weightage will be given to quarterly or half yearly exams and remaining 20 per cent to the attendance. As per the release issued by the government, the students can submit their grievances over their marks at dge.tn.gov.in through their school headmaster between August 17 and 25. The students can receive the temporary provisional mark sheets as well in the same period.

Students can also register with indianexpress.com in order to complete the registration, one needs to fill the box below. Once done, the registered candidate would receive their results or any updates related to it on their mobile phone and email.

To check result, the candidates need to click on the websites- dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, as many as 95.2 per cent students passed the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam. The passing percentage of girls was recorded at 97 per cent, four percent high as compared to the boys. Among the districts, Sivagangai was the best performing district with pass percentage of 98.5 per cent.

