Tamil Nadu SSLC hall tickets after May 18, says Minister

Admit card to release next week. (Representational image) Admit card to release next week. (Representational image)

The school education department is now busy preparing the halls for the class 10 board examination for which the hall tickets would be issued to the candidates after May 18, Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Friday. When released, candidates can download the admit card from the websites — dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Speaking to reporters in Nambiyur village near Gobichettipalayam where he distributed food and vegetables to families hit by the COVID-19 lockdown, the Minister said social distance would be maintained in the examination halls and the candidates should wear masks.

Tamil Nadu HSC, SSLC 2020 exams: Students to get extra 30 minutes in board exams

The state government would run special buses for the candidates. The buses would go to the students’ areas, take them to the examination hall and drop them back after the examination, he said.

The Minister has earlier said that candidates appearing for the board exams would be seated in line with social distancing norms stem the spread of coronavirus.

Around 9.45 lakh students have applied to appear for the SSLC examination scheduled to begin on March 27, but were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown. The revised date sheet for the exam had been released recently. The exams will now be held from June 1 to June 12.

