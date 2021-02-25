Tamil Nadu Class 9, 10 and 11 students to be promoted without exam

All class 10 and 11 students to be promoted, says CM (Representational image)

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami Wednesday announced that all class 9, SSLC (class 10) and class 11 students to be promoted without the exam. The government took the decision based on the inputs from medical experts who suggested the situation is not conducive to conduct the SSLC and plus one exam.

The students will be assessed based on their marks on the internal assessment. The marks for the pending exam will be divided into two parameters. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance.