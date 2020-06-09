Tamil Nadu SSLC, class 11 students to be promoted, exams later for +2 students: Chief Minister

All class 10 and 11 students to be promoted, says CM (Representational image) All class 10 and 11 students to be promoted, says CM (Representational image)

After the Madras High Court has denied the Tamil Nadu government from conducting the pending board exams, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami today announced that all the SSLC (class 10) and class 11 will be promoted and the decision on assessment for class 12 exams will be taken soon.

The CM said that the decision was taken based on the inputs from medical experts who suggested the situation is not conducive to conduct the SSLC and Plus One exams. He added that the exams for absentees of Class 12 (Plus Two) will be conducted at a later date after the situation improves.

For the assessment of class 10 and 11 students, the state board has devised a new strategy to promote students. Now, the state would promote all the class 11 students and their marks will be calculated based on the internal assessment.

SSLC public exams and pending class XI exams cancelled in #TN. Students declared all pass, says CM #Edappadi. 80% of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in Quarterly and Half-Yearly examination and 20% will be based on attendance. @IndianExpress — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) June 9, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The marks for the pending exam will be divided into two parameters. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance, as per the latest announcement by the chief minister.

The state had earlier decided to hold the pending TN SSLC exams from June 15 to 26 and had planned to complete the evaluation process by August. Over 9.7 lakh students were to appear for the class 10 exams. The government had claimed to have prepared 46.37 lakh reusable cloth masks with the help of self-help groups besides other basic safety precautions.

The High Court, however, denied the conducting of exams despite the security measures. “We cannot allow the state to put the lives of more than 9 lakh students at stake,” the HC remarked. “Can the Tamil Nadu government give an undertaking that no student will get Covid-19 infection?” the bench quipped.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd