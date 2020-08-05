Tamil Nadu TN Board SSLC results will be announced as soon as possible, says education minister

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: Check result at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: Check result at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2020 date and time: State Education Minister K.A Sengottaiyan Tuesday tweeted that “all steps are being taken to provide the examination results of the class 10 students as soon as possible.” Around 9.7 lakh candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 exams.

In June, the Madras High Court stopped the Tamil Nadu government from conducting the exams, following which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said all candidates appearing in the SSLC exams will be promoted. The SSLC exams were scheduled to be held from June 15 to 26.

When announced, students can check their results on the education board’s official website – dge.tn.gov.in. The results will also be available on dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

For the assessment of class 10, the state board has devised a new strategy to promote students. Now, the state would promote all the class 11 students and their marks will be calculated based on the internal assessment.

The marks for the pending exam will be divided into two parameters. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance, as per the government.

The state had recorded a passing percentage of 95.42 in the previous year, with female students outperforming the boys. The passing percentage of girls was recorded at 97 per cent, four percent high as compared to the boys. Among the districts, Tiruppur produced the best results 98.56 per cent students clearing the exam from that region. It was followed by Ramnathapuram (98.48), and Namakal (98.45).

