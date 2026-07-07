Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2026: Directorate releases marks memo for retotaling, re-evaluation at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC Re-evaluation Results: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has announced the results for the SSLC class 10 re-totalling and re-evaluation exams. The results are now accessible at dge.tn.gov.in. Additionally, students can also collect their results from Digilocker and the TN Board result 2026. The supplementary examination was conducted between July 8 and July 15 2026.

The TN SSLC Class 10th marks memo consists of the student’s name, roll number, registration number, marks achieved, and status of the results. Students can collect their scorecards from their respective schools. While taking the scorecards, students should check the above-mentioned things carefully, as they will need the scorecard later.