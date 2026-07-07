Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2026: Directorate releases marks memo for retotaling, re-evaluation at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC Re-evaluation Results: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has announced the results for the SSLC class 10 re-totalling and re-evaluation exams. The results are now accessible at dge.tn.gov.in. Additionally, students can also collect their results from Digilocker and the TN Board result 2026. The supplementary examination was conducted between July 8 and July 15 2026.
The TN SSLC Class 10th marks memo consists of the student’s name, roll number, registration number, marks achieved, and status of the results. Students can collect their scorecards from their respective schools. While taking the scorecards, students should check the above-mentioned things carefully, as they will need the scorecard later.
To collect the results, candidates have to go to the official website of the board, then click on the results section. After that, go to ‘Class 10 supplementary exam results 2026’ and enter the login details. Once the information is given, the scorecards will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.
The supplementary exams were conducted for students who had failed in one or two subjects. Students who have passed in all the subjects but want to increase their marks were also allowed to sit for the exam. Candidates who had not appeared in the main exams were allowed to sit for the supplementary exam, provided they had valid reasons for not appearing.
The TNDGE class 10 exam was conducted between March 11 and April 6, 2026. The overall pass percentage was 94.31 per cent. As per official data, 8,70,643 students took the examination, of whom 8,21,105 passed. Girls outperformed by achieving 96.47 per cent, while boys achieved 92.15 per cent.
Students are advised to check their school’s website to know when the results will be available, so that they can collect the results. For more information related to the results, students can visit education.indianexpress.com.