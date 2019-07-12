Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th compartment result 2019 declared, how to check via websites

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th compartment result 2019: The Directorate of government examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the results for the SSLC Class 10 compartment examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites.

The result is available at the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

The supplementary exams are conducted for those who failed to clear the exam at first attempt.

TN SSLC 10th compartment results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Earlier, the result of Class 10 SSLC examination was announced on April 29, 2019. This year, a total of 95.2 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, with the girls outperformed boys with 97 per cent pass percentage.

A total of 93.3 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. Among districts, Tiruppur is at 98.53 per cent followed by Ramnathapuram at 98.48 per cent and Namakal at 98.45 per cent.