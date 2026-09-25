One degree, 6 skills: What is Tamil Nadu’s one-skill per semester scheme?

Tamil Nadu is set to introduce a “One Degree, Six Skills” programme under which undergraduate students across the state’s 181 government arts and science colleges will learn at least one job-oriented skill alongside their regular degree course every semester. The programme is expected to begin from the even semester in January 2027 and is intended to add industry-oriented training to the existing academic curriculum.

The programme is essentially a one-skill-per-semester model. The initiative has been developed with the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE). Under the plan, a student completing a conventional three-year undergraduate degree will acquire six additional industry-oriented skills by graduation. The skills will be taught alongside the student’s main degree rather than replacing the existing course of study.

The initiative was earlier described as the “One Skill Per Semester” programme, Naan Mudhalvan. The current framing — “One Degree, Six Skills” describes the intended outcome as one regular degree plus six additional skills over three years.

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Who can take these courses?

The programme is meant for undergraduate students studying in Tamil Nadu’s government arts and science colleges. According to the Directorate of Collegiate Education’s official website, these 181 colleges are part of the scheme and that UG admissions for 2026-27 have been conducted across these institutions.

The available details do not support treating this as a separate entrance examination or an open course for graduates and jobseekers. Students will undertake the skill courses as part of their college programme. There is also no indication of a separate entrance test for students.

What will students study?

The department has identified 20 skill courses across the arts and basic sciences and is preparing a basket from which colleges will identify the skills they want to offer. Each skill course will involve around 30 to 45 hours of learning. Colleges are expected to identify their offerings over the next three months and nominate an expert trainer for each course.

Importantly, these courses will not have a conventional written examination. Assessment will instead focus on practical application. The reported assessment structure gives 40% weightage to skill exercises, 30% to individual competency and 30% to a final demonstrable output. This means students are expected to demonstrate what they can do with the skill rather than simply reproduce information in a written test.

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What role will industry partners play?

The scheme also has an industry-academia component. Government colleges have been asked to enter into MoUs with at least three leading industries, while departments are expected to work with companies in their respective sectors. The stated role of industry partners includes providing inputs for curriculum updates and creating opportunities for internships and placements.

The industry-partner requirements you shared are from a separate TNSDC/Naan Mudhalvan EOI and should not automatically be presented as eligibility rules for this particular higher-education scheme. That document, for example, requires industry partners to have at least three years of operation, an average annual turnover of Rs 1 crore over the previous three years, qualified training personnel and the ability to provide recognised certifications.