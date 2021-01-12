scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12 on January 19

Tamil Nadu school reopening date: The government had earlier planned to reopen schools on November 16, but this was put off as parents resisted the idea fearing a second wave of Covid-19.

Written by Arun Janardhanan | Chennai | Updated: January 12, 2021 10:46:54 am
A student exits school amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra, File)

The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday announced the reopening of schools for Classes 10 and 12 on January 19.

A statement issued by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said each classroom would have only 25 students to maintain social distancing norms. And, the state health department will supply vitamin and zinc tablets to boost their immunity.

The decision was taken following feedback from parents, during meetings held at schools. Majority of the parents favoured the idea of reopening schools before the academic year concludes in March.

The government had earlier planned to reopen schools on November 16, but this was put off as parents resisted the idea fearing a second wave of Covid-19.

Palaniswami’s statement noted that the number of Covid-19 cases have been steadily decreasing in the state in the recent weeks.

Out of a total of 60,314 samples taken on Monday, 680 people tested positive in Tamil Nadu, including 201 cases in Chennai. The state has been consistently testing about 60,000 samples on a daily basis.

