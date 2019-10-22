Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools closed in Ramanathapuram due to heavy downpour

Tamil Nadu Rains: Due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, all schools in Ramanathapuram district will remain closed on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Chennai from Tuesday for the next two days due to cyclonic circulations over South Tamil Nadu.

Apart from Ramanathapuram, the schools in Kochi also remain closed on Monday as heavy rainfall lead to water-logging in several areas, reported news agency ANI.

The district administrations in Theni, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Dindigul have been cautioned against heavy rainfall and have been directed to take action in advance to prevent any rain-related accidents. According to the RMC, these four districts are expected to receive more than 15 cm of rainfall during the monsoon from Tuesday.

Close to 70 per cent of the state’s rainfall is received during the northeast monsoon which is from October to December. This rainfall helps in replenishing groundwater and water bodies across the state. Deficient rainfall received during the Northeast monsoon in 2018 had left Tamil Nadu in a lurch this year, with parts of the state finding themselves under an unprecedented drought-like situation.