Tamil Nadu promotes students of Class 1-8 without exams

The Tamil Nadu state government has announced a mass promotion for students of Class 1-8. Students will be promoted to the next classes without exams amid the coronavirus outbreak. The decision has been taken amid the spread of COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

The Tamil Nadu State education department released an official notice regarding this announcement. The school education board of the state will evaluate the students based on alternate assessment criteria. The guidelines for the same will be released soon. The dates for the declaration of results will also be announced separately.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the virtual reopening of the academic session in public schools across the state and urged the students to move forward together to create a new world. Vijayan, while inaugurating the Praveshanolsavam’ (reception accorded to students who join schools) through an online function for the academic year 2021-22, expressed hope that the time is not far when students will come to schools.