+2 results after TN elections; DOTE engineering admissions 2026 from third week of May

Understanding how this process works is important for students to interpret their JEE Main session two results.(Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ representative)

With the Class 12 or Plus Two exam results expected to be announced on May 8, after the election results, the Tamil Nadu Engineering admission 2026-2027 is set to commence in the third week of May.

In Tamil Nadu, there are about two lakh engineering seats available across more than 400 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University. These seats are allocated through an online counselling process conducted under a single-window system by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE).

A senior official from the Higher Education Department on Thursday said that last year, over three lakh students from TN and other states participated in the engineering counselling.