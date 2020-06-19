Tamil Nadu Plus-two results likely in first week of July: Minister

TN +2 result 2020 in July first week (Representational image) TN +2 result 2020 in July first week (Representational image)

The plus-two exam results will most likely be released in the first week of July as the evaluation of answer-sheets is nearing completion, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Thursday.

The School Education and Sports Minister told this to reporters at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district when he was inaugurating the ‘Kudimaramathur’ scheme.

Because of the delay in starting the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a committee has been formed to decide on the syllabus for the year, he said. Another panel, headed by a retired judge, has been set up to fix the annual school fees in private schools, the Minister said.

The panel would verify the infrastructure in the school, the quality of education, and other details, then fix the tuition fees in the private schools, he said.

Last year, over 8.69 lakh candidates had registered for the exam of which 91.3 per cent had passed. Among districts, Thirupur topped with 95.37 per cent of students from the area clearing the exam. Just like last year, the result will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Students can also register with indianexpress.com to get the latest updates right in their inbox by registering in the box below –

Further, the Minister said book-printing was delayed due to the coronavirus and it is hoped the printing would be over by June-end before being given to students.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.