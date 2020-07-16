Tamil Nadu Plus Two results 2020: Pass percentage at five-year high, Tiruppur best district

TN +2 result 2020 at tnresults.nic.in TN +2 result 2020 at tnresults.nic.in

DGE TN HSC 12th result 2020: Almost all of the over 7.99 lakh students who had appeared Tamil Nadu Plus Two Higher Secondary exams have cleared it. The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu has recorded a pass percentage of 92.3 per cent. This is not only one per cent rise from 91.3 per cent last year but the highest ever pass percentage in the past five years. In 2016, the pass percentage was 91.40 per cent in 2017 it was 92.10, 91.10 in 2019, and 91.30 in 2019.

Science continues to be the best-performing stream. It has received as many as 93.64 per cent pass percentage this year followed by commerce at 92.95 per cent and arts with 84.65 per cent. In the vocational stream, as many as 79.88 per cent students passed. Last year too, science was the best-performing stream with a percentage of 92.75 per cent. Students have given an even better percentage this year.

The girls have scored 5.39 per cent more than their male counterparts. A total of 94.8 per cent girls cleared the exam, while the pass percentage of boys touched at 89.41 per cent. In the transgender category, only one student appeared and managed to pass the exam. Last year too, girls were the best performers among all the genders.

Among districts, Tiruppur has delivered the best performance. It has topped with a record pass percentage of 97.12 per cent. It is followed by Erode at 96.99 per cent, and Coimbatore at 96.39 per cent. Last year, Thirupur emerged as the best with 95.37 per cent students from the area clearing the exam.

Mathematics continues to be among one of the favourite subjects of Tamil Nadu students as it recorded 96.31 per cent pass percentage. Last year, too it was among the highest at 96.25 per cent. Subjects with the highest pass percentage of least number of failing students include –

Micro-biology – 99.58%

Computer Science – 99.51%

Geography – 99.48%

Bio-chemistry – 99.11%

Communicative English – 99.76%

Home Science – 99.67%

The exams for the same were held from March 2 till March 2 and 4. A candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in all the six subjects out of 100 to clear the exams.

Earlier last month, state education minister K A Sengottaiyan confirmed that the evaluation of the class 12 answer sheets has been completed. The evaluation was conducted in more than 200 centres across the state by 40,000 teachers for 50 lakh answer sheets.

