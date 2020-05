Tamil Nadu pending board exams from June 15, HSC, SSLC results in July

TN SSLC, HSC result in July (Representational image) TN SSLC, HSC result in July (Representational image)

The results of class 10 and 12 board exams would be declared in July, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

“Mostly the class 10 and 12 exam results will be out in July and it is impossible to disclose the exact date of publication of the results,” he told reporters at Gobichettipalayam.

Teachers are already engaged in the evaluation of answer sheets of class 12 exams, he said. The class 10 board exams will be held from June 15 to 25 for over 9.5 lakh candidates, as per the revised schedule announced by the government.

The exams have been postponed due to increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from June 1-12.

In view of coronavirus outbreak, the Minister said the reopening date of schools could not be disclosed now and the government would take a decision based on the recommendations made by a committee formed by it to look into the matter. Earlier, the Minister distributed various cooperative bank loans

