Tamil Nadu opposes Centre’s proposed decision to repeal UGC

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday opposed the Centre’s decision to replace the University Grants Commission with a Higher Education Commission. “There is no need to disband the University Grants Commission and replace it with Higher Education Commission of India with only regulatory powers,” Palaniswami said.

In the letter, the CM contended that the UGC had the required capacity for objective evaluation of proposals received and to sanction funds in a transparent manner. “The existing institutional arrangement of the University Grants Commission (UGC) with both regulatory and financial powers is functioning well nd that there is no need to disband the UGC,” Palaniswami wrote.

Text of the D.O. letter dated 14.7.2018 of Thiru Edappadi K.Palaniswami, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu addressed

to Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. pic.twitter.com/Qtdb5wDsf3 — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) July 14, 2018

In the proposed draft bill, the Centre is mulling to transfer the financial powers to the Ministry of Human Resources Development or some other body. Expressing apprehensions about the proposed move, Palaniswami said if the financial powers were taken over by the HRD Ministry, then the state would have to shell out 40 per cent of the funds.

READ | Who’s watching the regulator?

“If this financial power is taken over by the MHRD, we apprehend that the funding pattern would change from 100 per cent funding to 60:40 ratio between the Centre and the state government,” the AIADMK leader said.

Putting its faith in the UGC, Palaniswami said, “The present system, where UGC is entrusted with the responsibilities of maintaining, monitoring, and improving the standards of teaching and research in higher educational institutions and also with the power of sanctioning funds under various schemes has been in vogue since 1956 without any complaints.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd