NEET results 2019: One more girl ends life in Tamil Nadu

NEET results 2019: An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her house near here on Thursday after failing to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, a day after two girls ended their lives in Tamil Nadu for the same reason.

A total of three girls have committed suicide within two days in the state after the NEET results were declared.

M Monisha took her life after she could not crack the exam for the second time this year.

“She could not succeed in her previous attempt last year and the girl this year has got a very low score in NEET,” a district police official told PTI.

The student, belonging to Koonimedu Kuppam near Marakkanam in this district, had completed her Class 12 from a reputed school at Tiruchengode in Erode district.

Belonging to the fishermen community, she studied hard for the exam for a year and was dejected due to her failure, the official said.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that the girl’s mother had died recently.

She was close to her father and may have felt that he would be dejected about the outcome, the official said.

On June 5, S Ritusree and N Vaishiya of Tirupur and Pattukottai respectively ended their lives following their failure in NEET.

In 2017, Anitha of Ariyalur district had committed suicide following her failure to clear the NEET and it led to protests and opposition to the test.

Last year, S Prathiba from Villupuram district and K Subashri of Tiruchirappalli had killed themselves for the same reason. PTI VGN BN