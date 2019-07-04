Tamil Nadu NEET rank list delayed, to be released on this date

Tamil Nadu NEET rank list 2019: The merit list for the Tamil Nadu MBBS and BDS admissions is not releasing on Thursday, July 4, 2019, mentioned the state selection committee. According to the official notification, the rank list is expected to be out on July 6 or 8, 2019.

The non-local candidates are eligible for 15 per cent unreserved seats only. The local candidates are also eligible for 15 per cent unreserved seats and 85 per cent local seats. The Medical Council of India (MCI) conducts the counselling for top 15 per cent candidates under the All India Quota seats (across the country). For the rest of 85 per cent seats, every state authority conducts counselling to fill seats in state-based colleges.

Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnmedicalselection.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET merit list 2019′

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, check your rank

Tamil Nadu NEET counselling 2019: Documents needed

-NEET- UG 2019 admit card and scorecard

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 11 mark sheet

-HSC mark sheet

-Transfer certificate obtained after the completion of H.S.C. or equivalent course

-Certificate for proof of study from class 6 to class 1

-Candidates who are native of and have studied from class 6 to class 12 in schools of Tamil Nadu (supporting documents)

-Permanent Community Certificate Card

-First Graduate Certificate (if applicable).