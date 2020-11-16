Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020 released, here’s how to check

NEET merit list is available at the website- tnhealth.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has released the NEET merit list for admissions to MBBS/ BDS courses. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has tweeted about the release of the NEET merit list, the candidates can check it through the website- tnhealth.tn.gov.in. “The rank list for the TN #Medicalcounselling is published. As committed by Hon’ble CM, the list includes the 7.5 per cent reservation for govt school students. The counselling will commence from 18th Nov at Nehru Indoor Stadium w/ social distancing norms. My best wishes! @CMOTamilNadu,” Health Minister tweeted.

This year, the state government has reserved 7.5 per cent seats for government school students in medical admission. The new law will provide a 7.5 per cent horizontal quota for students who have studied in state government schools and qualified in NEET for admissions to undergraduate medical courses. The 7.5 per cent quota will be ensured for students who have studied from classes 6 to 12 in government schools. The horizontal reservation shall be provided in each category of vertical reservation followed in Tamil Nadu within 69 per cent reservation from the academic year 2020-21.

NEET 2020: How to download UG rank list

Step 1: Visit the official website- tnhealth.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the merit list

Step 3: A pdf file with name of qualified candidates will appear

Step 4: Download, and take a print out.

The candidates who will meet the cut-off will be eligible for participating in the counselling process under the state quota seats. The qualified candidates can further proceed with the admissions to MBBS, BDS programmes. The merit lists have been prepared on the basis of the marks scored in NEET.

The result for NEET exam was earlier released on October 16.

