Tamil Nadu NEET counselling 2021 dates revised: Check details here

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has revised the counselling schedule of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021). This announcement came after the Medical Counselling Commission (MCC) extended the round 1 allotment schedule. Candidates can check the official notification and all other details on the official website — tnmedicalselection.net

As per the new NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule, interested candidates can register and make payments till February 1, 2022, and choice filling and locking will take place between February 2 (8 am) and February 5 (5 pm).

List of selected candidates for certificate verification will be released on February 7, and the certificate verification process will take place from February 8 till February 10. The result is expected to be released on February 15, 2022.

Once the result is announced, selected candidates can download their provisional allotment order from the official website on February 16. Following that, the reporting time will be February 17 to February 22 till 3 pm.

Interested candidates should remember that once they lock his/her choice during the online counselling, it cannot be changed later.

Candidates who are absent at the scheduled time and date of online counselling will not be considered for admission. However, the selection committee reserves the right to permit the candidate to attend the online counselling, if a valid reason for absence is communicated to the selection committee. The permitted candidate can only claim the course and college available at the time of online counselling when he/she actually attend.