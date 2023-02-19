scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
NEET: Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court, challenges validity of single window medical admission test

NEET is a pre-medical entrance test for admissions in undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS and BDS and also for postgraduate courses in government and private medical colleges.

NEET matter in court in Tamil NaduIt has been alleged that the single window common test is violative of the principle of federalism. (Representative image)
The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) for admissions in medical courses in colleges across the nation, alleging that the single window common test is violative of the principle of federalism.

NEET UG 2023 |Planning to study MBBS from Russia? Check eligibility, fees, scholarships, popular colleges

In a lawsuit, filed under Article 131 of the Constitution, the state government has alleged that the principle of federalism, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution, is being violated by examinations like NEET as it takes away the autonomy of states to make decisions regarding education. The plea, filed through lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari, said the validity of NEET was upheld in 2020 by the Supreme Court on grounds that it was required to curb the evil of unfair practises such as granting admission based on paying capacity of candidates, charging capitation fee, large-scale malpractices, exploitation of students, profiteering, and commercialisation.

However, such grounds are not applicable in the case of admissions to government seats and the reasoning of the judgment is applicable only to private college seats, it said, adding the verdict upholding the NEET does not bind a state in so far as admissions to government seats are concerned.

Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s

The suit seeks a decree “declaring that Sections 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020 and the National Commission of Homeopathy Act, 2020, Regulations 9 and 9A of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000, Regulations I(2), I(5) and II of the BDS Course Regulations, 2007 respectively are violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, violate federalism and therefore void”.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 15:23 IST
