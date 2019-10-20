Tamil Nadu: MGR University cancels examinations in two private medical colleges

The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University has cancelled exams in two self-financing colleges after more than 40 students in the two institutions were discovered to have engaged in malpractices during recent examinations.

Advertising

The decision by the varsity on Friday comes a month after six MBBS students and their parents were arrested for hiring impersonators from outside the state to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

A statement issued by the MGR Medical University — which grants affiliation to new institutions under government and self-financing colleges in a variety of medical courses and award degrees under a single umbrella — said the August MBBS examinations of Madha Medical College and Hospital in Chennai and Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Melmaruvathur have been declared as null and void.

A top university official who investigated the case said their probe on the alleged malpractices found crucial evidences from CCTV footages in both colleges. “Students were seen engaging in mass copying… some of the invigilators too joined students to help them out… there were students who were wandering around the exam hall, exchanging books and papers… All these, including the conduct of invigilators, were in blatant violation of norms,” the official said, adding that they will seek legal opinion before transferring both cases to police.

Advertising

While Madha Medical College has been debarred for the next three years from conducting theory, practical and clinical exams starting November 2019, Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Institute has been debarred from conducting exams for the next three sessions – November 2019, February 2020, and August 2020.

The Indian Express reached out to vice-chancellor Dr Sudha Seshayyan, whose office said, “Actions were taken based on the recommendation from the exam disciplinary committee, we have officially notified it in the website.”