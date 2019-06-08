Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS admissions open: Check eligibility, how to apply, documents needed, counselling schedule

Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS admissions: The health and family welfare department, Government of Tamil Nadu has invited applications from interested and eligible students for admission to undergraduate courses in medicine and dental programme – MBBS and BDS. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, http://www.tnmedicalselection.org and http://www.tnhealth.org

The admission process is on and the last date to apply is June 20 (Thursday). In order to apply, students need to fill the form online take a print out and submit the same to the Chennai office by June 21 (Friday.

Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS admissions: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have qualified NEET as well as cleared class 12 exams from a recognised board or have equivalent certification

Age: One should be at least 17 years of age in order to apply for admission.

Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnhealth.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online registration for admission to MBBS BDS 2019-20’ under ‘notification’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, select the quota you wish to apply for

Step 4: Click on ‘click here for new registration’ at end of the page

Step 5: Fill details, register

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill the form, make a payment, upload documents

Step 8: Preview, read carefully and click on ‘submit’

Step 9: Download duly filled the application form

Students need to send the form to the address ‘Secretary, Selection Committee, 162, Periyar EVR High Road, Kilpauk, Chennai’ on or before June 21, 5 pm; after which no application will be accepted

Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS admissions: Documents needed

-NEET- UG 2019 admit card and score card

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 11 mark sheet

-HSC mark sheet

-Transfer certificate obtained after the completion of H.S.C. or equivalent courses

-Certificate for proof of study from class 6 to class 12

-Nativity certificate for the candidates who have partly studied outside Tamil Nadu from class 6 to 12

-Candidates who is native of Tamil Nadu and have studied from class 6 to class 12 in schools of Tamil Nadu (supporting documents)

-Permanent Community Certificate Card.

-First Graduate Certificate (if applicable).

-The candidates who claim the benefit of a First Graduate should submit their certificate issued by the competent authority to their respective Colleges on securing the admission.

-Special Category Form with an additional fee of Rs.100/- via Bank payment portal or by means of Demand Draft drawn in favour of “The Secretary, Selection Committee, Kilpauk, Chennai-10” payable at Chennai with relevant certificates for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Eminent Sports Person (in person) and ExServicemen, if applicable.

The rank list is expected to be declared on July 2, (Tuesday). Selected candidates will have to appear for counselling sessions. The first round of counselling will be held from July 5 to July 12, 2019 (excluding Sundays). If any seat is left then the second round of counselling will be held too.

In case of any query, students can contact at the helpline numbers – 044-28361674, 044-29862045, 044-28360675, 044-28360674, and 044-28364884.