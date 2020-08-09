Tamil Nadu, Karnataka SSLC, CHSE Odisha 12th results 2020 Date and Time: List of board exam results to release next week

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka SSLC results will be announced tomorrow. Representational image/ file Tamil Nadu, Karnataka SSLC results will be announced tomorrow. Representational image/ file

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka SSLC, CHSE Odisha 12th results 2020 Date: The results for most of the board exams were announced, with few states will release the results of their pending class 10 or 12 board examinations next week. The Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is all set to release the result of SSLC examinations on Monday, August 10. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will also release the result of the class 12 exam by August 15.

Though, the results of these board examinations were announced by May usually, but this year the result declaration process was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Karnataka and Odisha Board conducted their pending examinations in June, while Tamil Nadu cancelled the SSLC examinations following the order of Madras High Court. The government later announced that all class 10 students have been promoted to next year.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka SSLC,CHSE Odisha 12th results 2020: List of board exam results to release next week

Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) will release the Class 10 result on August 10 at 9:30 am. Over 9 lakh students had registered to appear for Class 10 exams. The results will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. If they have any grievances over their marks, they can submit the required form at dge.tn.gov.in through their school headmaster between August 17 and 25. The students can receive the temporary provisional mark sheets as well in the same period.

Karnataka SSLC result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC or class 10 result on Monday, August 10. The result will be announced at 3 pm, and students can check results from the website- kseeb.kar.nic.in from 3:45 pm onward as the link will go active then, as per the officials.

Around 8.48 lakh students registered for the SSLC exams this year, which were supposed to be conducted from March 29. However, due to the nationwide lockdown following the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the board was forced to reschedule the exams from June 25 till July 3.

CHSE Odisha class 12 results: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12 results by August 15. The state government had cancelled the pending exams in July and announced a special assessment scheme for the remaining subjects.

As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark of the highest three subjects will be given for the subject for which exams could not be held. For those who appeared in less than three exams, the average score of the best of two performing papers will be considered. The students can check their results at bseodisha.nic.in, once declared.

