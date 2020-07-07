TN Board +2 Class 12th HSC Result 2020: How to check marks at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

TN Board HSE +2 Result 2020: Check at dge.tn.nic.in TN Board HSE +2 Result 2020: Check at dge.tn.nic.in

TN Tamil Nadu Board +2 Class 12th HSE Result 2020: The class 12 result for students who have appeared for the exam in the Tamil Nadu board will release at 5 pm today. Students can check their results by visiting the board’s official website – dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, and ge1.tn.nic.in.

State education minister K A Sengottaiyan had last month confirmed that the evaluation of the class 12 answer sheets was complete across 200 centres in the state and the result for the same will be out in the first week of July.

Candidates can only access the scoresheet after the result link is activated on the websites mentioned above. Students are required to follow the steps mentioned below to check their result:

TN +2 result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on Intermediate exam result flashing on homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the check button

Step 4: Your marks will be displayed

The state HSE exams were from March 2 till March 24, and luckily it was one of the very few exams conducted this year which was not hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to clear the exams, candidates need to secure 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100. This means one needs 35 out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

The state recorded 91.30 passing percentage in the previous year, with girls outperforming the boys. Among the districts, Thirupur emerged as the best with 95.37 per cent, followed by Erode with 95.230 and Perambalur at 95.15 per cent.

