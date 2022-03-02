Tamil Nadu HSC, SSLC datesheet 2022 released, check schedule here

Tamil Nadu class 12, SSLC datesheet 2022: The Directorate of government examination, Tamil Nadu has released the datesheet for the class 10, 11 and 12 examination on its official website, dge.tn.gov.in. The SSLC exams will begin on May 6 while HSC plus two exams will begin on May 5.

The exams will be conducted in the morning shift only starting from 10 am and ending at 1:15 pm. Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper, five minutes for verification of particulars of candidates and exams will begin from 10:15 onwards. For the new pattern the exams will end at 12:45 and for the old pattern, it will end at 1:15 pm.

Tamil Nadu SSLC board exam datesheet

May 6: Language

May 14: Optional language

May 18: English

May 21: Vocational subject

May 24: Maths

May 26: Science

May 30: Social Science

Tamil Nadu HSC board exam datesheet

Meanwhile the board has also released the exam time table for class 11 exams. The board will conduct class 11 exams from May 9 to May 31. Candidates can check their datesheets on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in as well.