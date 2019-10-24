Tamil Nadu HSC, SSLC 2020 exams: Students to get extra 30 minutes in board exams

Tamil Nadu HSC, SSLC 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has extended the duration of the board examinations by half an hour. The students will now get three hours to write the classes 10, 11 and 12 board examinations instead of two-and-half hours. The classes 10, 12 examinations will begin on March 17 and will be concluded on April 9, 2020.

Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations: Datesheet

Language paper 1– March 17

Language paper 2– March 19

Optional Language– March 21

English Paper 1– March 27

English paper 2– March 30

Mathematics– April 2

Science– April 7

Social Science– April 9, 2020.

Advertising

The exams will be conducted in the morning shift only starting from 10 am and ending at 1:15 pm. Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper, five minutes for verification of particulars of candidates and exam will begin from 10:15 onwards. For the new pattern, the exams will end at 12:45 and for the old pattern it will end at 1:15 pm.

The admit card for the examinations will be released in the first week of March. When released, candidates can download the admit card from the websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.