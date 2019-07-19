Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC 2020 exam date sheet released, check now

Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC 2020 date sheet: The Directorate of government examination, Tamil Nadu has released the date sheet for the class 10, 12 examinations. The exams will begin on March 17 and will be concluded on April 9, 2020.

The candidates can check the datesheet through the website dge.tn.gov.in. Both new and old pattern exam will be conducted on same date.

The exams will be conducted in the morning shift only starting from 10 am and ending at 1:15 pm. Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper, five minutes for verification of particulars of candidates and exam will begin from 10:15 onwards. For the new pattern the exams will end at 12:45 and for the old pattern it will end at 1:15 pm.

Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations: Datesheet

Language paper 1– March 17

Language paper 2– March 19

Optional Language– March 21

English Paper 1– March 27

English paper 2– March 30

Mathematics– April 2

Science– April 7

Social Science– April 9, 2020.