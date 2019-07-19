Toggle Menu
Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC 2020 exam date sheet released, check nowhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/tamil-nadu-hsc-sslc-2020-exam-date-sheet-released-dge-tn-gov-in-5838462/

Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC 2020 exam date sheet released, check now

Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC 2020 date sheet: The exams will begin on March 17 and will be concluded on April 9, 2020

tamil nadu board, tamil nadu directorate oif education, tamil nadu class 12 exam dates, tamil nadu class 12 exam time table, tamil nadu class 12 exams, tamil nady class 12 datesheet, tamil nadu sslc exam dates
Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC 2020 date sheet: The exams will begin on March 17

Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC 2020 date sheet: The Directorate of government examination, Tamil Nadu has released the date sheet for the class 10, 12 examinations. The exams will begin on March 17 and will be concluded on April 9, 2020.

The candidates can check the datesheet through the website dge.tn.gov.in.  Both new and old pattern exam will be conducted on same date.

The exams will be conducted in the morning shift only starting from 10 am and ending at 1:15 pm. Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper, five minutes for verification of particulars of candidates and exam will begin from 10:15 onwards. For the new pattern the exams will end at 12:45 and for the old pattern it will end at 1:15 pm.

Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations: Datesheet 

Language paper 1– March 17

Language paper 2– March 19

Optional Language– March 21

English Paper 1– March 27

English paper 2– March 30

Mathematics– April 2

Science– April 7

Social Science– April 9, 2020.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 HRD Minister releases ‘Deeksharambh’, an UGC guide to student induction programme
2 Registration for IIT Kharagpur Young innovators programme begins
3 DU admissions 2019: NCWEB releases second cut-off list, seats vacant in few colleges