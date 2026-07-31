Tamil Nadu HSC Plus Two Supply Results 2026: Official websites to check +2 result

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu HSC (+2) Supplementary Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 12 supplementary examinations will be able to check their results online at the official website at apply1.tndge.org.

READ | HSC result to be released today at apply1.tndge.org

Tamil Nadu +2 Supply Result 2026: How can students check the TN Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026?

Students can check their Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary result by visiting tnresults.nic.in and clicking on the TN HSC Supplementary Result 2026 link available on the homepage. They will then have to enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth in the login window and submit the details. Once the result appears on the screen, students can download and save the marks memo for future reference.