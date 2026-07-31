Tamil Nadu HSC Plus Two Supply Results 2026: Official websites to check +2 result

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu HSC (+2) Supplementary Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 12 supplementary examinations will be able to check their results online at the official website at apply1.tndge.org.
READ | HSC result to be released today at apply1.tndge.org
Students can check their Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary result by visiting tnresults.nic.in and clicking on the TN HSC Supplementary Result 2026 link available on the homepage. They will then have to enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth in the login window and submit the details. Once the result appears on the screen, students can download and save the marks memo for future reference.
Students can check their Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary results on the official result portal tnresults.nic.in. The board may also make the result available through dge.tn.gov.in.
A total of 7,91,654 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 annual examination 2026, of whom 7,53,694 cleared the exam.
The overall pass percentage stood at 95.20%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 97.00%, while 93.19% of boys cleared the examination.