Tamil Nadu +2 Supplementary Result 2026 date and time: HSC result to be released today at tnresults.nic.in

The TN HSC and SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 will be uploaded shortly at tnresults.nic.in (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/ representational image)

The TN HSC or Plus Two supplementary exam results 2026 are expected to be released soon by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, at its official website – tnresults.nic.in. HSC students will be required to enter their registration number and Date of birth (DOB) to download the marks memo. Tamil Nadu +2 exam was held from June 29 to July 7, 2026.

Last year, the board released the TN 12th class supplementary result on July 25, while the SSLC supplementary result was later announced on July 31.

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: How to check the marks?

To easily access the TN Board HSC Result 2026 for supplementary exams, students can follow the steps mentioned below.