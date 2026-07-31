Tamil Nadu +2 Supplementary Result 2026 date and time: HSC result to be released today at tnresults.nic.in

The TN HSC or Plus Two supplementary exam results 2026 are expected to be released soon by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, at its official website – tnresults.nic.in. HSC students will be required to enter their registration number and Date of birth (DOB) to download the marks memo. Tamil Nadu +2 exam was held from June 29 to July 7, 2026.
Last year, the board released the TN 12th class supplementary result on July 25, while the SSLC supplementary result was later announced on July 31.
To easily access the TN Board HSC Result 2026 for supplementary exams, students can follow the steps mentioned below.
Step 1: Tap on the TN Board result website link – tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the active link for TN HSC Supplementary Result 2026 or TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 uploaded on the homepage.
Step 3: On the login page, enter your login details – Registration Number and Date of birth (DOB).
Step 4: Submit the details to view your supplementary marks memo.
Step 5: Download the result file for future reference.
The TN Board HSC supplementary result 2026 will contain important information about students’ qualifying status in their compartment examination. Once issued online by the board, students can check their details, and if they find any errors in the marks memo, they can reach out to the board authorities to get it rectified.