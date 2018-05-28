TN HSC Plus One result 2018 Date and Time: First year result today at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th results 2018: The students will also be able to check their results on examresults.net, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and dge.tn.nic.in. Tamil Nadu 12th results 2018: The students will also be able to check their results on examresults.net, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu plus one result 2018: The HSC plus one results will be announced by Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu tomorrow, on May 30, 2018. The marks will be available on the official website that is tnresults.nic.in. Students need to keep their hall tickets handy to able to check their scores. In order to check their score they have to visit above mentioned website, they should enter their roll number/ registration number and other details in the provided fields. On submitting this information, they will be able to obtain their marks. The exam for Plus One was held from March 1 to April 16.

Read | TN HSC Plus One Result 2018 LIVE Updates

The TNDGE had released the Tamil Nadu plus two (Class 12 results) on May 16, 2018. The overall pass percentage is 91.1 per cent. The girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent.

Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2018 date and time

The plus one results will be announced by the DGE, Tamil Nadu tomorrow, that is on May 30, 2018 at 9:30 am. The exams were conducted from March 1 to April 16. The result of Tamil Nadu Plus Two or Class 12 examination was released on May 16.

Read | TN 11th plus one result 2018 declared; pass percentage, top districts and analysis

As per reports, the Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottayam has recently announced that from the upcoming

academic year 2018 onwards, the +1 public examination will be held in the same manner the way as SSLC and Plus Two exams are conducted.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd