Tamil Nadu govt postpones reopening of schools

The schools were earlier scheduled to be reopened from November 16. Representational image/ file

The Tamil Nadu government has deferred the reopening of schools in the state following opposition from parents during a meeting held between the schools and parents. Earlier, the government had announced that schools for classes 10, 11 and 12 will be reopened from November 16. Meanwhile, colleges for research and final year postgraduate students will be reopened on December 2.

The state government had reduced school syllabus for the academic year 2020-2021 by about 40 per cent considering the pandemic situations and launched classes through its education television channel. It had earlier ruled out shift-based classes when schools reopen across the state and said all the classes would start functioning simultaneously.

Schools and other educational institutions in the state have been closed since March following the outbreak of the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd