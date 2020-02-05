Tamil Nadu govt drops plan to conduct public exams in Classes 5, 8

Questioning the move, educationists argued public exams in Class 5 and 8 will impose unnecessary stress on students, which may lead to more dropouts. (Picture for representational purpose) Questioning the move, educationists argued public exams in Class 5 and 8 will impose unnecessary stress on students, which may lead to more dropouts. (Picture for representational purpose)

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday rolled back its controversial decision to hold public examinations for Classes 5 and 8 from this academic year. A statement by the AIADMK government, released in wake of criticism from academics and opposition parties, said the old examination method will continue.

As per the state government’s plan, students of Class 5 were to appear for three exams —English, Math and Tamil — while Class 8 students were to appear for all five subjects.

After School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan announced the move, it was viewed as a policy decision that would put students under severe stress. The plan also challenged the state’s long-standing “no-detention policy” till Class 8.

Questioning the move, educationists argued public exams in Class 5 and 8 will impose unnecessary stress on students, which may lead to more dropouts.

The government’s refusal to divulge the reason behind the new plan invited more criticism. A senior state education department official said they proposed the plan with a hope that it will make the system more accountable for both teachers and students.

The official told The Indian Express the idea was originally proposed by the Centre to implement in Tamil Nadu on a pilot basis before considering the same for CBSE and other systems.

“What was pointed out from Delhi was the dangers in letting students pass Class 10 through a liberal exam system while they do not have the quality of Class 6 students. The idea was to ensure the quality in school education, especially in state board when the no-detention system and lapses in the school system itself leading to serious flaws in the merit prospects of a generation of students from state board schools. Even if these concerns and issues still remain valid, the government has finally taken a view to probe other ways to address this problem instead of public exams in Class and 8,” said a senior government secretary.

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App