TNEA 2026 round 1 tentative seat allotment list out; students to confirm seats by July 25

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TNEA 2026 Round 1 tentative seat allotment on the official counselling portal. Candidates who participated in the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling can now check their allotment status by logging in at the official website at tneaonline.org.
Those who have been allotted a seat are required to submit their confirmation by July 25, failing which the allotment may be cancelled.
The tentative allotment is not the final admission order. Candidates who accept their allotted seat within the stipulated deadline will be considered for the provisional seat allotment, following which they will have to complete the admission process, including document verification and reporting to the allotted college, as per the counselling schedule.
Candidates can follow these steps to view their allotment status:
Visit the official TNEA counselling website, tneaonline.org.
Click on the Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment link.
Log in using the registered email ID or mobile number and password.
View the allotted college and branch.
Confirm the allotted seat before July 25, 2026.
Download and save the allotment details for future reference.
Candidates who have received a tentative allotment must log in to their candidate portal and confirm their willingness to accept the seat before the deadline. Based on these confirmations, the counselling authority will issue the provisional seat allotment order. Candidates will then be required to download the allotment order and report to the allotted institution with the necessary documents and prescribed admission fee within the notified timeline.
Candidates who do not confirm their tentative allotment by July 25 may lose the allotted seat and become ineligible for the next stage of the admission process.