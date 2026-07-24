TNEA 2026 round 1 tentative seat allotment list out; students to confirm seats by July 25

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TNEA 2026 Round 1 tentative seat allotment on the official counselling portal. Candidates who participated in the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling can now check their allotment status by logging in at the official website at tneaonline.org.

Those who have been allotted a seat are required to submit their confirmation by July 25, failing which the allotment may be cancelled.

The tentative allotment is not the final admission order. Candidates who accept their allotted seat within the stipulated deadline will be considered for the provisional seat allotment, following which they will have to complete the admission process, including document verification and reporting to the allotted college, as per the counselling schedule.