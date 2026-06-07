Tamil Nadu engineering admissions 2026: Over 3 lakh register for counselling, rank list on June 29

Candidates have to reply to queries by July 9, 2026(Express photo/ representative)

Over three lakh students enrolled for Tamil Nadu engineering admission counselling, with the online registration concluded, officials said.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) under the Higher Education Department on Saturday said that a total of 3,01,519 students have registered for the engineering admissions till June 5, the closing date for enrollment.

All the processes of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 (TNEA 2026), like registration, fee payment, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation, are done online.

“After certificate verification, the rank list will be published on June 29”, he said, adding, “counselling dates will be updated after the approval from the AICTE”.