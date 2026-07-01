TNEA Counselling Rank List 2026 Live Updates: Engineering counselling schedule to be out today

TNEA Counselling Rank List 2026: TNEA rank list is set to be announced today, on July 1. (Image: AI generated)

TNEA Counselling Rank List 2026 2026 Live Updates: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, is going to release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 rank list today, on July 1. Candidates can access and download the merit list from the official portal at tneaonline.org, once the rank list is out. The rank list was earlier scheduled for June 29 but was postponed to July 1. This was done to accommodate the CBSE class 12th students who had applied for reevaluation results.

The TNEA rank list is prepared using candidates’ class 12th marks after applying the prescribed normalisation process. This rank determines the sequence in which students take part in the online counselling for admission to BE and BTech programmes at government, government-aided, constituent, and participating self-financing engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu.

Story continues below this ad DoTE is expected to announce the detailed counselling schedule shortly after the list is published. Candidates will get a window to raise grievances regarding their rank, marks normalisation, or any other concern they wish to raise. In case of any error or inaccuracy, they are advised to correct it within the stipulated time period. After the grievance redressal process is over, the online counselling will proceed to the next stage. Counselling will begin with choice filling, where candidates can list up to 100 preferred colleges and branches in order of priority. Seat allotment will then follow across multiple rounds, based on this preference order along with rank, reservation category, and seat availability. The complete counselling calendar is expected to be released by DoTE shortly after the rank list. Live Updates Jul 1, 2026 10:10 AM IST TNEA Rank List 2026 Live Updates: At the time of joining the allotted college After seat allotment, colleges usually ask for: Provisional allotment order Tuition fee payment receipt All original certificates listed above Jul 1, 2026 09:55 AM IST TNEA Rank List 2026 Live Updates: For CBSE/other board students Since TNEA uses normalized marks, CBSE students should ensure their final and revised mark sheets (including any re-evaluation changes) are available and match the marks submitted in the application. Jul 1, 2026 09:45 AM IST TNEA Rank List 2026 Live Updates: Essential documents For TNEA 2026 counselling, students should generally keep the following original documents and photocopies ready for verification and admission processes: Essential documents TNEA application form (printout) TNEA rank card/rank list details Class 10 mark sheet (SSLC or equivalent) Class 12 mark sheet (HSC/CBSE/ISC or equivalent) Transfer Certificate (TC) Conduct Certificate Community/Caste Certificate (for BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, SC, SCA, ST candidates) Nativity Certificate (if applicable) Income Certificate (for scholarship/fee concession claims, if required) First Graduate Certificate (if claiming first-graduate concession) Special reservation certificates (if applicable), such as: Ex-servicemen certificate Sports quota certificate Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificate Aadhaar card Passport-size photographs (recent) Jul 1, 2026 09:45 AM IST TNEA Rank List 2026 Live Updates: UG admission process The TNEA rank list determines the order in which students will be called for counselling and seat allotment for undergraduate engineering admissions across Tamil Nadu. Jul 1, 2026 09:35 AM IST TNEA Rank List 2026 Live Updates: Check important dates Students who find discrepancies in the published rank list will be able to raise objections during a grievance redressal window from July 1 to July 5. Candidates can visit their nearest TNEA Facilitation Centre to seek corrections or resolve any issues related to their ranks. Jul 1, 2026 09:28 AM IST TNEA Rank List 2026 Live Updates: How to check TNEA rank list To check your TNEA 2026 rank list, follow these steps once the rank list is released: Visit the official TNEA admissions portal: tneaonline.org Click on the "TNEA 2026 Rank Details" or "Rank List" link on the homepage. Log in using your: Application Number (or registered email ID, if prompted) Password Your details will be displayed, including: Overall rank Community rank Normalised aggregate marks Download and save the rank card or take a printout for use during counselling. Jul 1, 2026 09:20 AM IST TNEA Rank List 2026 Live Updates: Engineering counselling schedule to be out today The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 rank list will be released on July 1, the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department has announced. The engineering counselling schedule will also be published on the same day. According to Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan, the rank list was originally scheduled to be released on June 29 but was postponed after the CBSE re-evaluation results were declared on June 21, requiring additional time to update candidates' records. TNEA Rank List 2026 Live Updates: The TNEA rank list is prepared using candidates' class 12th marks after applying the prescribed normalisation process. Counselling will begin with choice filling, where candidates can list up to 100 preferred colleges and branches in order of priority.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd